Associated Press West Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for West Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 1:00 PM Charleston Mayor Goodwin launches C-COrE - Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin launches C-COrE, the Charleston Council for Outreach and Empowerment. The action group will 'promote justice and fair treatment for all, by cultivating trust and confidence within the community, fostering transparency and honest communication from the administration, demonstrating sensitivity and empathy in resolving community concerns and advocating for marginalized populations of Charleston'

Location: Charleston City Hall, 501 Virginia St E, Charleston, WV

Weblinks: http://www.cityofcharleston.org/

Contacts: Tina Stinson, Tina.Stinson@CityofCharleston.org, 1 304 444 6782

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 5:00 PM City of Huntington Housing Authority virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.cityofhuntington.com, https://twitter.com/huntingtoncity

Contacts: City of Huntington, 1 304 696 5540

https://www.cityofhuntington.com/calendar/event/huntington-housing-authority-7.14.2020