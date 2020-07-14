WV--West Virginia News Digest 1:30 pm

Good morning! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up today in West Virginia. Questions about today's coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Charleston bureau at 304-346-0897 or chwpr@ap.org. Becky Yonker is on the desk. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Top Stories:

VA DEATHS-WEST VIRGINIA

A former staffer at a veterans hospital in West Virginia is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday in a sweeping probe into a series of mysterious deaths.

In Brief:

MINE DEATH, from JACKSON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a West Virginia man at a surface mine in eastern Kentucky.

STROKE RESEARCH-GRANT, from CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia University has received a $2.2 million federal grant for stroke research, officials said Monday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURT, from CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office has been closed after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus, a judge ordered Monday.

LIBRARY FUNDING, from BANGOR, Maine — A bipartisan pair of senators has called for a two-year, $160 million pilot program to purchase and distribute Internet-connected devices to libraries in low-income and rural areas.

