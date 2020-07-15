3-year-old tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The latest patient to test positive for coronavirus in Logan County is a 3-year-old girl, according to the Logan County Health Department.
Officials say the young girl was tested during a drive-thru test event Monday.
It is believed the 3-year-old contracted the virus from a family member.
At this time, officials say she is not showing any virus symptoms.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.