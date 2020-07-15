8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Eight new positive COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Carter County.

The Carter County Health Department made that announcement Wednesday.

Three of the affected people are hospitalized, including one due to non-COVID-related issues.

One COVID-19-related death is reported in the county.

Health officials are strongly encouraging face coverings, as well as social distancing and frequent handwashing.

