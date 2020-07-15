Actor Ernie Hudson speaks out about cancer prevention

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Ernie Hudson is best known for his role in the 1984 cult classic, Ghostbusters; few fans, however, know that he is a two-time cancer survivor.

Hudson is now cancer free and using his voice to educate people on the link between certain viruses and cancer.

