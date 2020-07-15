Apple Butter Festival cancelled

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Town of Chapmanville announced Tuesday night that the 2020 Apple Butter Festival will not happen this year.

According to Mayor Joel McNeely, it was cancelled at a meeting due to COVID-19 concerns and the process to get permits, which he says is difficult.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the cancellation of festivals earlier this week.

Chapmanville Mayor McNeely says they are still planning to have fireworks around Labor Day.

