Application process for School Clothing Allowance in W.Va. delayed

(KGWN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The application period for the School Clothing Allowance program in West Virginia is being delayed because of COVID-19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the program will be moving to an electronic format to allow recipients to make online purchases.

Health officials say that will help to reduce health risks. Previously, the program was limited to in-store transactions.

The program provides money to West Virginia children to purchase clothing and shoes for back to school. That money can also be used to buy items to sew clothes.

More than 42,000 families in West Virginia received a school clothing allowance last year.

The new dates for the application process will be released in the coming weeks.

“By delaying the SCA application period, we can continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of clients and staff,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “Our goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep West Virginia families safe during this pandemic.”

