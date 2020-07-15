Advertisement

At least 24 coronavirus cases linked to North Charleston church

Church leadership has voluntarily agreed to close for three weeks in order to conduct deep cleaning throughout the building. Congregants are asked to isolate.
Church leadership has voluntarily agreed to close for three weeks in order to conduct deep cleaning throughout the building. Congregants are asked to isolate.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least 24 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a Charleston in Charleston.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the outbreak affects 19 Kanawha County residents, four Putnam County residents and one Logan County resident.

Leadership at North Charleston Apostolic Church in Charleston has voluntarily agreed to close for three weeks in order to conduct deep cleaning throughout the building. The congregation has been asked to isolate.

The health department says it is assisting other counties in tracing possible additional cases linked to the outbreak.

“We don’t want to discourage people from going to church,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “In the middle of a pandemic, people may need spirituality more than ever. But COVID-19 is still out there and, we have to be very careful. Please consider attending services electronically, especially if you’re at high risk for complications from COVID-19.  If you are attending an in-person service, wear your mask, keep six feet between you and other congregants and wash your hands frequently.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ohio Governor gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will address the state about a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Local

Kroger to require customers wear masks inside

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The supermarket retailer just tweeted the news Wednedsay, saying it is committed to helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Local

Roane County Schools releases update on re-entry plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say under the directive issued by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, schools will resume instruction for students on September 8.

Local

Woman wanted in missing person case turns herself in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WYMT News Staff
Krystle Williams was wanted on a second-degree arson charge after a burning vehicle was found Monday in eastern Kentucky with human remains inside.

Latest News

Studio 3

Actor Ernie Hudson speaks out about cancer prevention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Ernie Hudson is best-known for his roles in Ghostbusters & Grace and Frankie.

Local

Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday.

Video

Actor Ernie Hudson speaks out about cancer prevention

Updated: 2 hours ago
Studio 3

Studio 3

Google provides tips and tools for job seekers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Google Tools Expert Katherine Williams on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Paladin Security Firm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
New security firm in Huntington, West Virginia provides security, investigations and protection.

Local

Movie theater temporarily closes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“The increase in new COVID-19 cases and the lack of new movies from the film studios have caused us to rethink being open.”