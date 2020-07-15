At least 24 coronavirus cases linked to North Charleston church

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least 24 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a Charleston in Charleston.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the outbreak affects 19 Kanawha County residents, four Putnam County residents and one Logan County resident.

Leadership at North Charleston Apostolic Church in Charleston has voluntarily agreed to close for three weeks in order to conduct deep cleaning throughout the building. The congregation has been asked to isolate.

The health department says it is assisting other counties in tracing possible additional cases linked to the outbreak.

“We don’t want to discourage people from going to church,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “In the middle of a pandemic, people may need spirituality more than ever. But COVID-19 is still out there and, we have to be very careful. Please consider attending services electronically, especially if you’re at high risk for complications from COVID-19. If you are attending an in-person service, wear your mask, keep six feet between you and other congregants and wash your hands frequently.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.