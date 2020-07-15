Barboursville cancels multiple events

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Village of Barboursville is cancelling its 2020 Fall Festival.

The festival was originally scheduled for September 16-19 for it’s 40th year.

Officials with the Village of Barboursville say the Vineyard in the Village the Spring (May) Wine Festival has also been cancelled. It was originally postponed. It will be rescheduled for next year.

The Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show, scheduled for August 1, is also cancelled.

All special and private events, as well as activities scheduled at Barboursville Park have been cancelled.

This is in accordance with the newest guidelines issued by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

