Cabell County Schools host immunization clinics

Cabell County Schools partnered with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to host the first of three vaccine clinics Wednesday.
By Katie Wilson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There are still a lot of questions about the upcoming school year, but at least one thing remains the same: students need their immunizations.

Cabell County Schools partnered with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to host the first of three vaccine clinics Wednesday.

“This is the first time that we have ever done a drive-through interpretation for shots,” said Jaclyn Johnson, Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s threat preparedness coordinator.

It’s as simple as showing up at the right location, filling out paperwork, and getting your shot.

“Very convenient for me,” said Cabell County Parent Kasey McClure. “Come in, get it done all in one shot.”

The convenience is one reason behind the clinics. Safety is another. Whether you stay in your car for the vaccine, or walk up to tent, it’s all handled outside.

“I would say given the current state of the world, this is safer,” said Zeb Pinson, a rising freshman at Tulane University. “Given that it’s outdoors, so there’s more circulation throughout the air as opposed to being inside a building where it can kind of hang around.”

Some of the preventative measures taken at the clinic included staying outdoors, wearing masks, and asking screening questions.

The next immunization clinic will be at Huntington East Middle School on July 22.

