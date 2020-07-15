Advertisement

Charleston Mayor: new council formed to help advocate for citizens

Charleston council for outreach and empowerment (C-COrE) is a citizen action group.
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in the city of Charleston have come up with a unique way to combat issues within their community by creating the ultimate dream team.

The council for outreach and empowerment (C-COrE) was announced Tuesday by Mayor Amy Goodwin outside City Hall. Their goal is to create relations with people who are homeless, have mental health illnesses and those of marginalized communities and help give a voice to fix any issues.

“I’ve been working with the administration since last November, trying to find ways to address a lot of the needs that are going on in the community,” said Pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church, Letari Thompson. “This is just another step in that direction”

Thompson is one of the original core members of C-COrE, who all helped create a foundation for the council. Goodwin said the core leaders of the council created lists of what they believed the city of Charleston needed. That list included things such as: workforce development, small businesses, financial literacy, after-school programs, police engagement and involvement.

“Just talking about one singular issue isn’t going to have that big of an impact unless and until you start to recognize and deal with all the other issues,” Goodwin said.

This led to the expansion of the council which now has members of all different backgrounds including: mental health professionals, police officers, educators, coaches and religious leaders.

“It’s a group reflecting different aspects of our community that I think can really come together to have meaningful conversations to build those relationships and establish those connections so that we can do some community healing and experience community growth,” Thompson said.

Some of the objectives of the group include:

º Advocating for marginalized communities such as: impoverished, uneducated, intellectually disabled, victims of domestic violence and those who have suffered from injustice.

º Hearing out community concerns and issues and addressing them in a timely manner.

º Creating cultural awareness and promoting discussions

“We’re not here just to help one group of people, we’re not here just to help black people or LGBTQ community, we are here for everybody,” said C-COrE member Courtney Campbell. “We want everyone to know that with us, we want to build that relationship with you so that we can help you. We hope that you accept us back so we can provide you whatever resources and outlets you would need.”

Goodwin said aside from those objectives, another main goal: establishing a better relationship with the Charleston Police Department.

“Police can’t solve all of the community’s problems and we shouldn’t be asking them to,” Goodwin told WSAZ. “That’s what I appreciated about this council as they came together to say: we need better relationships with the Charleston Police Department, but we also need more resources for our after-school programs.”

The meeting schedule will be determined the first meeting of C-COrE, which has no date yet but will take place within the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

