COVID-19 W.Va. | Additional death reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An additional coronavirus-related deaths has been confirmed in the State of West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a 77-year-old man from Wood County has passed away.

As of 5:00 p.m., there have been 217,786 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,557 total cases and 98 deaths.

1,460 cases are still considered active in the state, officials say.

2,999 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (23/0), Berkeley (531/19), Boone (46/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (32/1), Cabell (197/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (89/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (45/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (47/1), Harrison (131/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (256/5), Kanawha (442/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (12/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (116/3), Marshall (71/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (34/2), Monongalia (624/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (158/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (86/21), Putnam (93/1), Raleigh (83/3), Randolph (192/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (136/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (186/9), Wyoming (7/0).

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10:00 a.m., there have been 215,450 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,463 total cases and 97 deaths.

1,371 cases are still considered active, officials say.

2,995 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (23/0), Berkeley (530/19), Boone (42/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (31/1), Cabell (196/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (86/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (45/0), Hancock (43/3), Hardy (47/1), Harrison (128/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (254/5), Kanawha (430/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (113/3), Marshall (69/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (63/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (29/2), Monongalia (604/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (151/0), Pendleton (16/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (84/21), Putnam (91/1), Raleigh (81/3), Randolph (191/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (128/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (37/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (185/9), Wyoming (7/0)

