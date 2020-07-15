Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen to visitors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World welcomed back visitors to two more theme parks that were shuttered since March because of the coronavirus.

The Florida theme park resort reopened Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, completing a rolling opening of Disney World’s theme parks that started last weekend with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom welcoming back visitors.

The parks were the last of Orlando’s major theme parks to reopen. Both Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando opened their doors last month.

All parks require reservations and social distancing. Visitors and employees need temperature checks upon entering and must wear masks.

As we look towards reopening our domestic parks and resorts, the well-being of our guests and cast members remains a top priority. Learn about Disney Parks’ commitment to health and safety measures on the @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/pniCSviXOb pic.twitter.com/rgKtBUr1OK — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) July 7, 2020

There are no live shows at Disney World because the reopening created a labor dispute between Disney and its actors and singers.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.