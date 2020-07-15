Duffy, Kinnard earn preseason All-American honor by Phil Steele

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior punter Max Duffy and junior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard have been named to the 2020 preseason All-America team by Phil Steele’s College Football.

Duffy, a native of Perth, Australia, was named a first-team All-American on special teams after an impressive 2019 season. Kentucky led the nation in net punting with a 44.55-yard net average and Duffy led the nation in punting at 48.10 yards per punt. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter and was named a first-team All-American by the AP, Sporting News, ESPN, FWAA, Walter Camp, AFCA Coaches', The Athletic, USA Today, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.3-yard average.

He also earned 2020 preseason first-team All-SEC honors by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports and preseason first-team All-America accolades by Athlon, Sporting News and Walter Camp.

Kinnard, of Knoxville, Tennessee, started in all 13 games at right tackle last season. He was named a fourth-team All-American by Phil Steele after finishing with 32 knockdowns and just one penalty in 706 snaps. Kinnard was a key cog in Kentucky’s offensive line, the “Big Blue Wall,” who helped UK put together its fourth consecutive season of 2,000 or more rushing yards. The Wildcats did it again in 2019 despite missing three departed starting linemen from the previous season, the school’s all-time leading rusher in Benny Snell Jr., and all three top quarterbacks becoming injured – two were out for the season – and Lynn Bowden Jr., the starting QB for the final eight games of 2019, was a converted wide receiver.

Kinnard was also a preseason first-team All-SEC selection by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.