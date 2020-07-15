Advertisement

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say.

O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O'Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O'Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CDC says face masks are key to reopening schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
The World Health Organization says there are 23 potential COVID-19 vaccines in the human testing process globally.

National

'He didn't deserve that': Father speaks out after 1-year-old killed in alleged DUI crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police say the boy's mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection.

National

Mother charged with DUI in crash that killed 1-year-old son in Las Vegas

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police say the mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection. Her car went off the road and hit a sign, which severed off the right half of her car.

National

Boy, 1, killed in Las Vegas car crash; mother charged with drunken, reckless driving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Police say the mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection. Her car went off the road and hit a sign, which severed off the right half of her car.

National

Mich. man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

Updated: 4 hours ago
The man decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million. He plans to buy a new home then save the remainder of his winnings.

Latest News

News

Jackson, Ohio income tax officially on the November ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
A 1.5% income tax for the next five years has been voted by Jackson, Ohio City Council to be added to the November ballot.

Local

Portsmouth River Days festival cancelled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Friends of Portsmouth announced Tuesday that the 2020 Portsmouth River Days Festival will not go on as planned due to COVID-19 concerns.

Video

Charleston Mayor: new council formed to help advocate for citizens

Updated: 5 hours ago
Charleston Council for Outreach and Empowerment (C-COrE) targets solving problems in the community from homelessness to mental health illnesses.

News

Charleston Mayor: new council formed to help advocate for citizens

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Charleston Council for Outreach and Empowerment (C-COrE) targets solving problems in the community from homelessness to mental health illnesses.

National Politics

Tuberville beats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.

Video

New fire safety system possibly coming to Kanawha County Schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
Transportation officials with Kanawha County Schools watched a fire suppression system demonstration that could be beneficial in school bus fires.