Fall plans announced for Russell Independent Schools

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first day of school -- it’s a time of pictures filled with first-day outfits and reunited friendships.

However, this school year will look different as COVID-19 changed these traditions for students at Russell Independent Schools.

"Obviously she was mask free, but this year she's gonna have her little mask on," said Hannah Hankins.

Superintendent Sean Horne announced plans for the fall on Wednesday, highlighting two elements: one of them is the choice between an all in-person or all virtual weekly schedule.

“We didn’t want a setup with our options, where we would go back and forth. We wanted to try to have as much continuity as we could,” Horne said.

Students will have a window from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4 to decide what works best for them for this first nine-week period.

It’s lifting a weight off Hankins’ shoulders, knowing her little ones will have some time to adapt before making that final decision.

“If she were to go to school in August and we felt that it wasn’t healthy enough or safe enough, then we can always pull her out and put her on that virtual learning side,” Hankins said.

Transportation will also look different, having students follow protocols each morning.

“In working with the health department, they have confirmed that it would be OK for us to load our buses, but we will have to follow three steps,” Horne said.

Those steps include wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, and getting a temperature check.

In the case that a student's fever reaches 100.4, parents must be present at the bus stop to take them home immediately.

Reflecting back on her daughter’s school year cut short, Hankins can’t help to look forward to the future.

“She’s very eager and she’s very excited. That’s all she talked about when it first happened, how much she misses her friends, her teachers, and missed playing,” Hankins said.

Ready to go back, even if it means embracing some changes.

