Advertisement

Fall plans announced for Russell Independent Schools

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first day of school -- it’s a time of pictures filled with first-day outfits and reunited friendships.

However, this school year will look different as COVID-19 changed these traditions for students at Russell Independent Schools.

"Obviously she was mask free, but this year she's gonna have her little mask on," said Hannah Hankins.

Superintendent Sean Horne announced plans for the fall on Wednesday, highlighting two elements: one of them is the choice between an all in-person or all virtual weekly schedule.

“We didn’t want a setup with our options, where we would go back and forth. We wanted to try to have as much continuity as we could,” Horne said.

Students will have a window from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4 to decide what works best for them for this first nine-week period.

It’s lifting a weight off Hankins’ shoulders, knowing her little ones will have some time to adapt before making that final decision.

“If she were to go to school in August and we felt that it wasn’t healthy enough or safe enough, then we can always pull her out and put her on that virtual learning side,” Hankins said.

Transportation will also look different, having students follow protocols each morning.

“In working with the health department, they have confirmed that it would be OK for us to load our buses, but we will have to follow three steps,” Horne said.

Those steps include wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, and getting a temperature check.

In the case that a student's fever reaches 100.4, parents must be present at the bus stop to take them home immediately.

Reflecting back on her daughter’s school year cut short, Hankins can’t help to look forward to the future.

“She’s very eager and she’s very excited. That’s all she talked about when it first happened, how much she misses her friends, her teachers, and missed playing,” Hankins said.

Ready to go back, even if it means embracing some changes.

More on Russell Independent Schools’ plans for the fall can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unemployed man picks up trash in Charleston

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Ron Williams spends his time picking up trash around Charleston. This is a habit he first started 13 years ago.

Video

Unemployed man picks up trash in Charleston

Updated: 4 hours ago
While many are spending the COVID-19 pandemic fixing up their homes and catching up on Netflix, one Charleston resident is trying to make a change by picking up trash in his community.

Video

University of Rio Grande resumes in-person classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
For the first time since mid-March, in-person classes are underway at the University of Rio Grande in southeastern Ohio.

Video

At least 24 coronavirus cases linked to church in North Charleston, W.Va.

Updated: 5 hours ago
At least 24 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a church in North Charleston, West Virginia.

Video

Cabell County Schools host immunization clinics

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cabell County Schools partnered with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to host the first of three vaccine clinics Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Vinton County reports additional COVID-19 case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Vinton County, Ohio, is now reporting 24 cases of COVID-19.

Video

Dealerships working through car shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
A pent-up demand for cars and inventory shortage has emptied out sales lots across our region.

News

Dealerships working through car shortage

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
A pent-up demand for cars and inventory shortage has emptied out sales lots across our region.

Video

Fall plans announced for Russell Independent Schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
Superintendent Sean Horne of Russell Independent Schools announced plans for the fall on Wednesday, highlighting schedule options and transportation.

Forecast

90s here to stay

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
The summer of 2020 is dishing out 90-degree heat at a fast and furious pace. But as hot as it is, no records are likely to fall.

Local

8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mingo County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Mingo County Health Department said the eight new cases confirmed Wednesday represent a “new single-day high” for the county.