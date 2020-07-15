Football practices suspended due to possible coronavirus case

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Football practices have been suspended due to a player saying he has the coronavirus.

According to the South Point Local Schools Superintendent Mark Christian, one of the players on the team self-reported to the coach that he went and got a COVID-19 test and it was positive.

As soon as officials were notified, they sent the football team home and told them to stay home for 14 days.

Since it was self-reported by a student, school officials say they requested his parents to take him to get a COVID-19 test and bring them the results.

Superintendent Christian says the school is working closely with the Lawrence County Health Department and is following their guidelines.

