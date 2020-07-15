Advertisement

Heat wave #2 arrives

Back into the frying pan
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the second heat wave of the season locks in, history offers a friendly reminder; namely, a surprise early afternoon thunderstorm will likely keep highs in the 80s on two to four days from now through the end of July. Still the screaming message for the next 16 days is a simple one: namely, lots of summer haze, heat and humidity with 10-12 days likely to hit 90 or better.

As far as predicting afternoon thunder, beginning Thursday through Sunday a daily downpour with gully washing capabilities will show up on radar. Problem in forecasting these localized downpours is a day of … or even hour before … dilemma. That’s a fancy way of saying it is very hard to predict when and where a downpour will occur until we see the whites of the eyes of cells on radar.

Typically days will start hazy and muggy only to turn hot and sunshiny after any early fog burns away. By midday, puffy clouds will form in response to the heating of the ground by the sun. That hot ground then heats the air above it beginning the process of cloud formation. Once those clouds begin to tower blips will show up on radar and a half hour later they will grow into thunderheads.

The normal summer downpour drops one half to one inch of rain, though a slow poke storm can double that in short order. That’s where the notion of high water comes into play starting Thursday.

But not so on Wednesday as a scorched sun beats down on our parched landscapes.

