Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

UNDATED (AP) — A former staffer at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin. Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia, was charged with seven counts of second degree murder and one count of assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person. She faces life sentences for each murder. At a plea hearing, Mays admitted to purposely killing the veterans, injecting them with unprescribed insulin while she worked overnight shifts at the hospital between 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Bill Powell told reporters that Mays’ motive is still unclear.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit Tuesday against an egg supplier for alleged price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. Morrisey said Green Valley Poultry Farms owner Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. charged grocery stores more than 200% above normal prices for wholesale eggs earlier this year. In some cases, he says prices were raised nearly 300%. The civil case accuses the company of violating the state’s consumer protection act and seeks restitution for consumers, civil penalties for violations of a price gouging statute and an injunction to prevent such conduct. Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. declined to comment on the suit.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office has been closed after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, Chief Judge Charles E. King Jr. ordered the office closed until 9 a.m. Friday, writing that it is “unsafe for court personnel, attorneys, parties, and others to be at or near the Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office until negative test results are obtained for remaining employees.” King’s order extends filing deadlines for cases.

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a West Virginia man at a surface mine in eastern Kentucky. Police said in a statement that their investigation has found that 41-year-old Dale Cassel Jr. of Glen Morgan was operating a piece of mining equipment at a surface mine in Breathitt County last week when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say Cassel was ejected when the vehicle traveled over an embankment. Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson pronounced Cassel dead the scene.