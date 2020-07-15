Jackson City, Ohio announces school reopening plan

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Jackson City School District has released their Fall 2020 reopening plan.

Officials say classes will begin on August 19 with every student attending every day. The academic calendar will remain unchanged.

The school district says many additional health and safety precautions have been added.

There will be no field trips, according to the district.

As of right now, only essential staff, volunteers and visitors will be allowed inside the buildings.

As far as masks go, grades PK-2 will wear masks on the bus, in the hallways, and in common areas. Students in grades 3-12 will wear a mask when changing classes, in the hallways, in common areas and when physical distancing is not possible in the classroom. Staff will be required to wear a mask when entering or leaving the building, in common areas and when physical distancing is not possible in the classroom.

Students and staff will do wellness checks daily at home, including checking their temperature. They will stay at home if they are showing symptoms or a temperature over 100 degrees.

According to school officials, students will receive a disinfecting wipe when they enter a classroom to wipe down their work area. There will be rigorous cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day. Hand-washing and sanitizing of hands will be observed frequently. Students are also encouraged to bring in a filled water bottle from home each day.

