Advertisement

Jackson City, Ohio announces school reopening plan

Officials say classes will begin on August 19 with every student attending every day. The academic calendar will remain unchanged.
Officials say classes will begin on August 19 with every student attending every day. The academic calendar will remain unchanged.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Jackson City School District has released their Fall 2020 reopening plan.

Officials say classes will begin on August 19 with every student attending every day. The academic calendar will remain unchanged.

The school district says many additional health and safety precautions have been added.

There will be no field trips, according to the district.

As of right now, only essential staff, volunteers and visitors will be allowed inside the buildings.

As far as masks go, grades PK-2 will wear masks on the bus, in the hallways, and in common areas. Students in grades 3-12 will wear a mask when changing classes, in the hallways, in common areas and when physical distancing is not possible in the classroom. Staff will be required to wear a mask when entering or leaving the building, in common areas and when physical distancing is not possible in the classroom.

Students and staff will do wellness checks daily at home, including checking their temperature. They will stay at home if they are showing symptoms or a temperature over 100 degrees.

According to school officials, students will receive a disinfecting wipe when they enter a classroom to wipe down their work area. There will be rigorous cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day. Hand-washing and sanitizing of hands will be observed frequently. Students are also encouraged to bring in a filled water bottle from home each day.

To read more about the school district’s back to school plan, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ohio Governor gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will address the state about a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Local

At least 24 coronavirus cases linked to North Charleston church

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the outbreak affects 19 Kanawha County residents, four Putnam County residents and one Logan County resident.

Local

Kroger to require customers wear masks inside

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The supermarket retailer just tweeted the news Wednedsay, saying it is committed to helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Local

Roane County Schools releases update on re-entry plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say under the directive issued by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, schools will resume instruction for students on September 8.

Local

Woman wanted in missing person case turns herself in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WYMT News Staff
Krystle Williams was wanted on a second-degree arson charge after a burning vehicle was found Monday in eastern Kentucky with human remains inside.

Latest News

Studio 3

Actor Ernie Hudson speaks out about cancer prevention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Ernie Hudson is best-known for his roles in Ghostbusters & Grace and Frankie.

Local

Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday.

Video

Actor Ernie Hudson speaks out about cancer prevention

Updated: 2 hours ago
Studio 3

Studio 3

Google provides tips and tools for job seekers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Google Tools Expert Katherine Williams on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Paladin Security Firm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
New security firm in Huntington, West Virginia provides security, investigations and protection.

Local

Movie theater temporarily closes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“The increase in new COVID-19 cases and the lack of new movies from the film studios have caused us to rethink being open.”