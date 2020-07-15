Jackson, Ohio income tax officially on the November ballot

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - For a weekly trip to the grocery store, Jackson resident Herschel Wilcox has a pretty standard budget.

“Just average is about $60 a week,” Wilcox said.

But with a 1.5% city income tax for the next five years, set to start in January of 2021, now on the November ballot -- if passed, Herschel will see a few bucks taken out of each paycheck.

“As of right now, we’re not in a bad way financially, but there’s always tomorrow. You don’t know what’s going to be there,” Wilcox said.

According to Mayor Randy Evans, people who live in Jackson aren’t the only ones affected. Even those who just work in the city will have to pay this tax, as well.

Evans says there are exceptions, as residents on a fixed income are excluded from paying the tax.

To put the amount you’ll have to pay in perspective, multiply your weekly income by 0.015.

“For that 1.5% income tax, let’s say you make $600 of income a week. That means $9 will be the income tax for you,” Evans said.

Evans says collectively, this income tax is estimated to bring in millions of dollars.

“$2.2 million a year,” he said.

Evans plans on splitting up the money generated from the income tax. Half will go directly into the general fund, to be able to refrain from making any further cuts to city departments such as the police force.

As for the other half, “we intend to use it for street paving, sidewalk repair, building demolition, or building repair to our own buildings,” Evans said.

“As the economy changes up and down, your taxes are still going to be the same, so you’re still going to be struggling,” Wilcox said.

Although it’s still a tax on the horizon, it’s waiting to affect people’s lives one way or another.

