Advertisement

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

A court spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that Ginsburg was “home and doing well.”

Ginsburg had gone to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She had a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. The court said in a statement Tuesday that she would “stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993, has been treated four times for cancer. In addition to the tumor on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone. While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of Starbucks barista’s $100K GoFundMe

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Amber Gilles posted a Facebook photo to criticize Starbucks barista Lenin Gutierrez for refusing to serve her because she did not have a mask on.

Local

Ohio Governor gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will address the state about a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

National

Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say

Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.

Local

At least 24 coronavirus cases linked to North Charleston church

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the outbreak affects 19 Kanawha County residents, four Putnam County residents and one Logan County resident.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Latest News

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump might claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

Local

Kroger to require customers wear masks inside

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The supermarket retailer just tweeted the news Wednedsay, saying it is committed to helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Local

Roane County Schools releases update on re-entry plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say under the directive issued by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, schools will resume instruction for students on September 8.

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

National

Civil suit announced in Floyd death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The attorney for George Floyd's family announcing a civil suit against the city of Minneapolis and the police department, as Black Lives Matter protests continue two months on. Nadia Romero reports.