Kentuckians seek answers at in-person event after months of no unemployment benefits.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The pandemic has forced many to file for unemployment insurance benefits. Ryan Hunt is among those who have faced 12 weeks without seeing any benefits.

"I was born with a birth defect in my heart, and I lost my job and health insurance during this. I had a lot of trouble getting my medication. I even had to go a couple of weeks without it," Hunt said.

On Tuesday, after visiting the Big Sandy Community and Technical College for in-person unemployment assistance , Hunt received his first paycheck since April.

“The information you’re getting on those unemployment Facebook groups, some are saying the right thing, but schedule an appointment,” Hunt said. ”I got more done in a day than three months.”

Hunt isn’t alone. Tracey Williams, who’s from Ironton, Ohio, works in a dentist’s office. Williams filed for unemployment -- only to receive four of nine weeks in benefits.

"I thought I was going to have to go to Frankfort to resolve the problem, and I was desperate to go anywhere," Williams said.

Jason Moore is a single father to two kids, and he left Prestonsburg with a sense of relief.

“Weeks and weeks after I called in after being so frustrated,” Moore said. “It’s a relief knowing it’s fixed, but at the same time it’s still aggravating because things could have been a lot easier.”

Here is more information about scheduling an appointment.

