Kentucky reports second-highest daily number of virus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says coronavirus cases have surged to the second-highest daily total in Kentucky since the pandemic began.

The upward trend reinforced the governor’s plea that people wear masks in public to combat the virus’s spread. Beshear reported 576 more coronavirus cases Tuesday.

He declared that the state is “at war” with COVID-19. The one-day spike sent the total statewide number of cases surging past 20,000.

The governor also reported six more virus-related deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 635. The governor also reported that 243 virus patients in Kentucky are hospitalized and that 90 are in intensive care units.

