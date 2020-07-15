Kroger to require customers wear masks inside

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kroger is among the latest businesses to require all customers to wear masks inside its stores.

The supermarket retailer just tweeted the news Wednesday, saying it is committed to helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The mandate for customers will go into effect Wednesday, July 22.

All Kroger associates are required to wear masks, as well.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.