Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

Fired VA staffer admits to murdering 7 patients with insulin

A former staffer at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin. Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia, was charged with seven counts of second degree murder and one count of assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person. She faces life sentences for each murder. At a plea hearing, Mays admitted to purposely killing the veterans, injecting them with unprescribed insulin while she worked overnight shifts at the hospital between 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Bill Powell told reporters that Mays’ motive is still unclear.

W.Va. attorney general sues over alleged egg price gouging

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit Tuesday against an egg supplier for alleged price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. Morrisey said Green Valley Poultry Farms owner Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. charged grocery stores more than 200% above normal prices for wholesale eggs earlier this year. In some cases, he says prices were raised nearly 300%. The civil case accuses the company of violating the state’s consumer protection act and seeks restitution for consumers, civil penalties for violations of a price gouging statute and an injunction to prevent such conduct. Dutt & Wagner of Virginia Inc. declined to comment on the suit.

Kanawha County court staffer tests positive, office closed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office has been closed after a staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, Chief Judge Charles E. King Jr. ordered the office closed until 9 a.m. Friday, writing that it is “unsafe for court personnel, attorneys, parties, and others to be at or near the Kanawha County circuit clerk’s office until negative test results are obtained for remaining employees.” King’s order extends filing deadlines for cases.

Police investigate death at Kentucky mine

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a West Virginia man at a surface mine in eastern Kentucky. Police said in a statement that their investigation has found that 41-year-old Dale Cassel Jr. of Glen Morgan was operating a piece of mining equipment at a surface mine in Breathitt County last week when he lost control of the vehicle. Police say Cassel was ejected when the vehicle traveled over an embankment. Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson pronounced Cassel dead the scene.

WVU gets $2.2M grant for stroke research

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has received a $2.2 million federal grant for stroke research. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito on Monday announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences in a news release, saying it will be used to study strokes and to manage stroke recovery. Strokes are one of the leading causes of death in West Virginia, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

W.Va. governor reinstating virus restrictions as cases rise

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is moving to close bars in the state’s largest college town and reimpose restrictions on large gatherings as coronavirus cases rise to record levels. The Republican on Monday ordered bars in Monongalia County to close at midnight for 10 days as the county, which includes West Virginia University, reports a quarter of the state’s active virus cases, largely driven by people in their 20s. The governor also reinstated a 25-person limit on crowd sizes throughout the state, effectively canceling fairs, concerts and festivals, though he said sporting events and swimming pools can continue to operate.