Advertisement

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.
Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75.

Scholastic announced that Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. The cause was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

“Joanna Cole had the perfect touch for blending science and story,” Scholastic Chairman and CEO Dick Robinson said in a statement Wednesday. “Joanna’s books, packed with equal parts humor and information, made science both easy to understand and fun for the hundreds of millions of children around the world who read her books and watched the award-winning television series.”

The idea for “The Magic School Bus” came in the mid-1980s. Scholastic senior editorial director Craig Walker was receiving frequent requests from teachers for books about science and thought a combination of storytelling and science would catch on. He brought in Cole, whose humorous work such as the children’s book “Cockroaches” he had admired, and illustrator Bruce Degen. With the ever maddening but inspired Ms. Frizzle leading her students on journeys that explored everything from the solar system to underwater, “Magic School Bus” books have sold tens of millions of copies and were the basis for a popular animated TV series and a Netflix series. Plans for a live-action movie, with Elizabeth Banks as Ms. Frizzle, were announced last month. Ms. Frizzle was based in part on a fifth-grade teacher of Cole’s.

“I think for Joanna the excitement was always in the idea. What? Why? How?” Degen said in a statement. “And with “The Magic School Bus” it was how to explain it so that it is accurate and in a form that a kid can understand and use. And you can actually joke around while you are learning. She had a rare sense of what could be humorous.”

Cole and Degen recently completed “The Magic School Bus Explores Human Evolution,” scheduled to come out next spring.

A lifelong fan of science, Cole was a native of Newark, New Jersey, and a graduate of the City College of New York who worked as a children’s librarian and magazine editor before “The Magic School Bus.”

She is survived by her husband Phil; daughter Rachel Cole and her husband, John Helms; grandchildren, Annabelle and William, and her sister Virginia McBride.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Disney reopens Epcot and Hollywood Studios after 4 months

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
All Disney parks now require reservations and social distancing. Visitors and employees need temperature checks upon entering and must wear masks.

National

Supreme Court clears way for 2nd federal execution this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Balsamo and Michael Tarm
Purkey was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a 16-year-old girl and using a claw hammer to kill an 80-year-old woman who suffered from polio.

National

GRAPHIC: Police investigating after tech CEO found dismembered in NYC condo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Police are looking into Fahim Saleh's business practices after he was found murdered. They believe the crime may have stemmed from a work dispute.

National

Suspect turns himself in as Atlanta mourns 8-year-old killed in shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Julian Conley, 19, is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. He and his attorney say he did not shoot the girl.

National

GRAPHIC: Police body cam footage reveals moments before George Floyd's death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired over the incident. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter, while the other three former officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

Latest News

National

Live worm removed from woman’s tonsil at Japanese hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 25-year-old patient was experiencing throat pain and irritation. Her symptoms improved after the worm was removed.

National Politics

Trump reins in major environmental law to speed big projects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is rolling back an influential environmental law from the Nixon era that he says delays infrastructure projects. The law is credited with ensuring that major projects get full scrutiny and that local communities have their say.

News

Unemployed man picks up trash in Charleston

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Ron Williams spends his time picking up trash around Charleston. This is a habit he first started 13 years ago.

Video

Unemployed man picks up trash in Charleston

Updated: 4 hours ago
While many are spending the COVID-19 pandemic fixing up their homes and catching up on Netflix, one Charleston resident is trying to make a change by picking up trash in his community.

National

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Up to 30,000 fans were allowed to attend Wednesday night's race, NASCAR's largest with spectators since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in March.

Video

University of Rio Grande resumes in-person classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
For the first time since mid-March, in-person classes are underway at the University of Rio Grande in southeastern Ohio.