Movie theater temporarily closes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A movie theater in Charleston is packing up the popcorn and closing its doors temporarily.

Park Place Stadium Cinemas will close at the end of business Wednesday.

A post on the theater’s Facebook page reads, “The increase in new COVID-19 cases and the lack of new movies from the film studios have caused us to rethink being open.”

The theater says as of right now, film studios have new movies coming out next month so the hope is to be able to reopen in mid-August.

