New kayak launch site in Charleston

The launch site will be free for public use and open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a new spot for you to launch your kayaks and canoes on the Elk River in Charleston.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced Wednesday that a new public launch area is opening up behind the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

You can drop in single and tandem kayaks and some canoes.

The kayak launch was installed in partnership with West Virginia American Water and The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.

“We are excited to make recreation on the Elk River and Kanawha River easier with this kayak launch. Outdoor recreation continues to be a priority of this administration, and this is another investment to increase travel and tourism in Charleston,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “The Mountain State is known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor recreation. We hope that this kayak increases water-based activity in our city.”

Free parking is also available at the boat dock at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

