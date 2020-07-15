Advertisement

Ohio Governor gives COVID-19 update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.(Ohio Statehouse Channel)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will update the state about the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent increase in cases and virus spread.

The announcement of Wednesday’s address came Tuesday evening after the governor suddenly canceled his afternoon news conference without explanation.

Many are wondering what new mandates and restrictions may be announced. “That’s a discussion for another time,” said DeWine.

Governor DeWine says it’s a critical time in the battle against COVID-19. He says Ohioans bought the state time.

“You did what needed to be done early in this fight,” said DeWine.

Last week, Governor DeWine says last week the state saw 1,500 cases in a single day.

He says the number of new cases is not just a result of increased testing.

“Our hospitals are seeing more and more COVID patients,” said DeWine.

There are 67,995 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, according to Tuesday’s update from the Ohio Department of Health.

“This is not a dress rehearsal,” said DeWine.

He says Ohioans have come too far in the fight.

“Let’s start with masks,” said DeWine. “I’m asking each one of you, wherever you live, I”m asking you to wear a mask every time you go out in public.”

DeWine says if everyone put on a mask for four or six weeks, Ohio could drive the pandemic into the ground.

He says masks are not enough. “All of us have started to let our guard down. We’re tired, we want things to go back to the way they were. We’re playing Russian Roulette,” said DeWine.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

At least 24 coronavirus cases linked to North Charleston church

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the outbreak affects 19 Kanawha County residents, four Putnam County residents and one Logan County resident.

Local

Kroger to require customers wear masks inside

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The supermarket retailer just tweeted the news Wednedsay, saying it is committed to helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Local

Roane County Schools releases update on re-entry plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say under the directive issued by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, schools will resume instruction for students on September 8.

Local

Woman wanted in missing person case turns herself in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WYMT News Staff
Krystle Williams was wanted on a second-degree arson charge after a burning vehicle was found Monday in eastern Kentucky with human remains inside.

Latest News

Studio 3

Actor Ernie Hudson speaks out about cancer prevention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Ernie Hudson is best-known for his roles in Ghostbusters & Grace and Frankie.

Local

Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday.

Video

Actor Ernie Hudson speaks out about cancer prevention

Updated: 2 hours ago
Studio 3

Studio 3

Google provides tips and tools for job seekers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Google Tools Expert Katherine Williams on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Paladin Security Firm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
New security firm in Huntington, West Virginia provides security, investigations and protection.

Local

Movie theater temporarily closes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“The increase in new COVID-19 cases and the lack of new movies from the film studios have caused us to rethink being open.”