Ohio Governor gives COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will update the state about the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent increase in cases and virus spread.

The announcement of Wednesday’s address came Tuesday evening after the governor suddenly canceled his afternoon news conference without explanation.

Many are wondering what new mandates and restrictions may be announced. “That’s a discussion for another time,” said DeWine.

Governor DeWine says it’s a critical time in the battle against COVID-19. He says Ohioans bought the state time.

“You did what needed to be done early in this fight,” said DeWine.

Last week, Governor DeWine says last week the state saw 1,500 cases in a single day.

He says the number of new cases is not just a result of increased testing.

“Our hospitals are seeing more and more COVID patients,” said DeWine.

There are 67,995 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, according to Tuesday’s update from the Ohio Department of Health.

“This is not a dress rehearsal,” said DeWine.

He says Ohioans have come too far in the fight.

“Let’s start with masks,” said DeWine. “I’m asking each one of you, wherever you live, I”m asking you to wear a mask every time you go out in public.”

DeWine says if everyone put on a mask for four or six weeks, Ohio could drive the pandemic into the ground.

He says masks are not enough. “All of us have started to let our guard down. We’re tired, we want things to go back to the way they were. We’re playing Russian Roulette,” said DeWine.

