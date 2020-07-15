Portsmouth River Days festival cancelled

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – COVID-19 concerns have cancelled another summer event in our region.

Friends of Portsmouth announced Tuesday night that the 2020 Portsmouth River Days Festival will not go on as planned.

“Despite our best efforts, it has become clear that we will be required to cancel the 2020 River Days Festival, originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend,” Friends of Portsmouth said in a release.

The group said it’s hopeful to have its River Days Pageant plus Parade to Winterfest this December.⠀⠀⠀

