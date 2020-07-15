Advertisement

Prosecutor’s office and Circuit Clerk’s office report positive COVID-19 cases

(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee at the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office and an employee at the Circuit Clerk’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kanawha County Commission says it was informed of the positive results Wednesday.

The employees had been following proper guidelines and had been wearing masks and social distancing in their offices on a daily basis, officials say.

Both offices have been in contact with the Health Department to discuss proper protocol for those employees who may have been in contact with the positive employee and quarantine procedures.

Officials say the offices will be cleaned and disinfected.

