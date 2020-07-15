Roane County Schools releases update on re-entry plans

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Roane County Schools has released an update to their re-entry plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

School officials say under the directive issued by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, schools will resume instruction for students on September 8.

Teachers and staff are working throughout the summer to get ready for the upcoming school year, including efforts to improve distance learning options, developing strategies to more efficiently and effectively clean and sanitize classrooms, restrooms and other common spaces, as well as planning schedules and class lists to encourage social distancing and a safe learning environment.

Roane County Schools says students who want to engage in the traditional school experience can attend in person. Students who don’t want to physically attend can still get an education through distance learning.

