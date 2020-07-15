Russell Independent Schools announces reopening plans

RUSSELL, Ky (WSAZ) – Virtual or in-person instruction. Parents who have students enrolled in Russell Independent Schools were given two back-to-school options for their children Wednesday.

Superintendent of Russell Independent Schools, Sean Horne, also announced a return date of August 26.

Horne says the enhanced traditional in-person schedule would consist of face to face instruction, five days a week. Students and staff would have to maintain six feet of social distancing at all times and face masks provided by the school would be required. Temperature checks would also be performed along with increased cleaning of surfaces and a grab-and-go style breakfast and lunch service.

Horne says bus transportation will still be provided with safety measures in place. Officials say parents must be present at the bus stop when students get on the bus. Each students’ temperature will be taken by the bus driver and the health department says each student must have a mask on when they step onboard. If a student has a temperature of over 100.4, they will not be allowed on the bus and school officials say a parent must take them back home.

If parents choose the virtual model, students will be locked in for nine weeks of online study after September 4. Superintendent Horne says this type of learning will be different than how students finished the 2019-2020 school year because live instruction will be provided throughout the school day. Officials say technology such as a laptop will be provided for students who do not have the necessary tools required for the virtual learning option.

Parents have until July 31 to make a decision on what learning model they prefer for their child and have a grace period of a week to change their mind once the school year has begun. After September 4, students must continue in-person or virtual learning for nine weeks before switching the instruction method.

Superintendent Horne also announced the target date for preschool students as July 20.

Kindergarten students and preschoolers will not be required to wear a mask, officials say.

