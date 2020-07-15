UPDATE| Woman injured in shooting

UPDATE 7/15/20 @ 4:58 p.m.

Police say a man walked into a woman’s house and shot her.

It happened in the 500 block of 21st Street West around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a woman was shot in the leg and hand.

Charleston Police are investigating.

Police have no suspect at this time.

