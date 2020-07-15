University of Rio Grande resumes in-person classes

RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WSAZ) - For the first time since mid-March, in-person classes are underway at the University of Rio Grande.

For the school’s second summer session, campus officials say roughly 40 percent of their student population across their four campuses is taking part in classes, many of which are being offered in-person.

“We know that our students want to be face-to-face,” said Rio Vice President of Student Affairs Rebecca Long. “We know that it’s that personal interaction that makes our campus so special and while we do have some hybrid formats and we are having students do some online work, just being able to interact with a faculty member every week is so important students to stay on track.”

Campus officials say the staff went through every single classroom to set up capacity limits and social distancing configurations.

The university will also resume in-person orientation starting Friday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.