Vacationing Mass. mayor steps in to save wedding

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST YARMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ/CNN) -- A Massachusetts man and woman are now married, with a little help from a vacationing local mayor and state officials.

Matt and Naomi Kalliath’s planned nuptials went awry when their reverend was a no-show.

Fortunately, the wedding was saved when Naomi’s mom then spotted Carlo DeMaria, the mayor of Everett, Massachusetts, in a nearby backyard and asked if he had the authority to marry the couple.

However, DeMaria didn’t have the authority. So he quickly decided to call Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who gave the mayor an emergency justice of the peace status.

With his new status, DeMaria was able to legally officiate the wedding and the vows were said.

“Yeah, we had personal vows written down, the mayor could be there with us,” Naomi Kalliath said. “And we were both crying and everything.”

The young couple later grabbed lunch with the mayor and gave him a gift to thank him.

They also would’ve liked to thank Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito for their aid.

“You know, how Lt. Gov. Polito and Gov. Baker care about their citizens,” Naomi Kalliath said. “And it was nice to hear that directly from them on the phone.”

While they didn’t attend the lunch meeting, Polito and Baker called the couple to offer their congratulations.

