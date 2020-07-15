Virginia will not play high school football this fall.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), high school football will not be played in the state this fall.

Virginia joins New Mexico as the first two states to move football from the fall. Virginia could still play football in the spring.

The VHSL announced three potential models for the fall, but football is not included in any of them. The announcement of the fate of fall sports will be announced on July 27.

6 News in Richmond (CBS) released the following models under consideration:

Model 1: Only golf and cross country in the fall. All other fall sports cancelled.

Model 2: Spring sports (except lacrosse) being shifted to the fall and vice versa

Model 3: All sports played in truncated seasons from Dec. 14-June 26.

Model 3: Winter Sports would be held Dec. 14-Feb. 20 (First play date: 12/28). Fall Sports would be held Feb. 15-May 1 (First play date: 3/1); Spring Sports would be held April 12-June 26 (First play date: 4/26).

