Woman wanted in missing person case turns herself in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Krystle Williams, the Pikeville woman wanted in an ongoing missing person case out of Pike County, turned herself in to Lexington Police on Wednesday. according to Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds.

Williams is wanted on a second-degree arson charge after a burning vehicle was found Monday with human remains inside.

The remains were identified as those of Wesley Hook, who has been missing since June, but no formal charges have been filed in connection to his death.

Williams is currently being held in Lexington but officials in Pike County are working to have her sent back there as the investigation into this case continues.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as more information becomes available.

