W.Va. businesses can turn away cash during COVID-19

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some states like Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey have laws keeping businesses from banning cash. Even cities like Philadelphia have similar laws but if a business in West Virginia wants to ban cash due to COVID-19, it is allowed.

“We know we are in a very unique time with COVID-19 and businesses are taking steps to protect and that’s appropriate when they take those steps its just important to let the public know,” said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Chad Faris, who lives in Charleston, said he has not used cash since the pandemic started because money is dirty.

“I prefer not to because I don’t want to touch it as much its easier to clean my credit card off with hand spray,” Faris said.

Morrisey said there are a few rules to follow before a business could stop accepting cash. The business needs to provide a notice to the public and make sure it is not being banned for discriminatory purposes.

“You can’t have someone come for instance and try to fill up gas and then someone say, ‘wait a minute, we don’t accept cash,' that wouldn’t work under the law,” Morrisey said.

Posting a sign on the storefront would suffice, as Morrisey said this gives businesses flexibility.

If a business does not post a notice, it violates the Consumer Protection Act and other laws.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said it is fine to use cash, but practice good handwashing.

Faris said he is just not using money.

“It’s got bacteria and possibly viruses on it, " he said.

Morrisey said he has not heard of any businesses that have banned cash in West Virginia so far.

