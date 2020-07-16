90s here to stay

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The summer heat wave of 2020 has not broken any records, at least yet! Think of it this way. For an entire decade in the 1930s, a slew of dry years encased America and Appalachia where summer hot temperature records were set. Yes those “dust bowl” days of the 1930s house records like the July 4th, 1932 all-time record high of 108 in Charleston. Ditto in Huntington for the July 28, 1930 all-time record high in Collis P.‘s pride and joy.

If you are looking for longevity records, then the 15th day of 90-degree heat we have now faced is merely on pace with last summer’s standard in Charleston when 54 days of 90-degree plus heat accrued. Years like 2007, 2012, 1999 and 1988 will not be easy to overcome for heat duration records.

OK so no records have been set so far this summer and none are in jeopardy the next seven days. Routinely the 1930s spat out triple-digit record highs and the best/highest we look to hit the next seven days is a rouge upper 90s high.

Meanwhile as this second heat wave of the summer sets in it is accompanied by an abnormally dry stretch for July. In a typical summer, July ranks in the top three wettest months of the whole year. But now already half way through the month our rain gauges are running at deficit. Turns out that below normal rainfall for the month looks to hold sway thru the weekend as a scattered shower and downpour risk will only help out select areas with a one inch gully washer. Should a storm cell stall at a location for two hours, a flash flood would occur but not affect a large area.

The risk of rain will come as both haze and humidity join the fray, adding the needed tropical feel to incite thunderstorms.

So hazy, hot and humid (3H) weather will linger through the weekend with daily highs in the 90s and the prospects for substantial rains best rated by the phrase, “here and there but not everywhere.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.