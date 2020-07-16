Advertisement

90s here to stay

Heat wave turns from desert-like to tropical
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The summer heat wave of 2020 has not broken any records, at least yet! Think of it this way. For an entire decade in the 1930s, a slew of dry years encased America and Appalachia where summer hot temperature records were set. Yes those “dust bowl” days of the 1930s house records like the July 4th, 1932 all-time record high of 108 in Charleston. Ditto in Huntington for the July 28, 1930 all-time record high in Collis P.‘s pride and joy.

If you are looking for longevity records, then the 15th day of 90-degree heat we have now faced is merely on pace with last summer’s standard in Charleston when 54 days of 90-degree plus heat accrued. Years like 2007, 2012, 1999 and 1988 will not be easy to overcome for heat duration records.

OK so no records have been set so far this summer and none are in jeopardy the next seven days. Routinely the 1930s spat out triple-digit record highs and the best/highest we look to hit the next seven days is a rouge upper 90s high.

Meanwhile as this second heat wave of the summer sets in it is accompanied by an abnormally dry stretch for July. In a typical summer, July ranks in the top three wettest months of the whole year. But now already half way through the month our rain gauges are running at deficit. Turns out that below normal rainfall for the month looks to hold sway thru the weekend as a scattered shower and downpour risk will only help out select areas with a one inch gully washer. Should a storm cell stall at a location for two hours, a flash flood would occur but not affect a large area.

The risk of rain will come as both haze and humidity join the fray, adding the needed tropical feel to incite thunderstorms.

So hazy, hot and humid (3H) weather will linger through the weekend with daily highs in the 90s and the prospects for substantial rains best rated by the phrase, “here and there but not everywhere.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says to expect a mixed bag of heat and a scattered thunderstorm for parts of the region.

Video

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says to be prepared for another sizzling July heat wave.

Forecast

Heat wave #2 arrives

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
The second heat wave of the summer has arrived. Perhaps the silly song says it best: namely, second verse same as the first, a little bit louder and a little bit worse!

Video

Tony's Monday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
Tony says the second major heat wave of July is practically on the Tri-State's doorstep.

Latest News

Forecast

New heat wave one day away

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
The summer of 2020 is quickly earning a torrid reputation. Tony headlines a new heat wave that's incoming.

Weather

New heat wave a day away

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
The first heat wave was impressive but this next one may one up that. Tony says the new realm of heat is a mere 1 day away.

Weather

Eyeing new heat wave

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT
The summer of 2020 is quickly earning a notorious reputation for heat and dryness. Mind you not everyone is dry, but in the aggregate the clime is one of summer heat and slime! Tony headlines a new heat wave.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Eyeing new heatwave this week

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Afternoon temperatures will be kept in check for the start of the work week before a new blast of summer heat arrives for the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. The latter half of the week will also see the daily risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Storms return Sunday, heat to eventually follow

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
After a comfortable Saturday with dry conditions, storms return to the Tri-State on Sunday. While the heat is kept at bay in the near-term, much hotter temperatures will return for the middle and end of the week ahead.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heatwave breaks for now

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Following a week with uncomfortable heat and humidity, the trend finally breaks for a few days. However, a new heatwave will take shape towards the middle and end of the upcoming week.