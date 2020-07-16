Athlete tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - An athlete with South Point Local Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, according to South Point Middle School.

They made the announcement Thursday.

According to South Point Middle School, all sports training is postponed until August 1, 2020.

According to the South Point Local Schools Superintendent Mark Christian, a football player self-reported to the coach that he went and got a COVID-19 test and it was positive.

On Wednesday, high school football practices were suspended.

As soon as officials were notified, they sent the football team home and told them to stay home for 14 days.

Since it was self-reported by a student, school officials say they requested his parents take him to get a COVID-19 test and bring them the results.

Superintendent Christian says the school is working closely with the Lawrence County Health Department and is following their guidelines.

