Boyd County releases back to school options

According to a letter sent to families, pending approval from the Board of Education, their reopening plan allows parents to pick between two options for the 2020-2021 school year.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boyd County Public Schools announced options for returning back to school.

Option one is traditional instruction. Students will attend school Monday through Friday and have a traditional classroom model. Officials say students will be required to follow the current Kentucky Department of Education guidance meaning, masks for grades one and above, masks may be lowered if students are six feet apart, hand hygiene and social distancing.

Option two is called the Boyd County Online Virtual Academy. It says parents with public health concerns due to the coronavirus may choose this option. It requires a minimum commitment of the first semester and students must have internet access.

School officials say there will be a google form called “BCPS Parent Choice Form” released via social media platforms, IC Caller, and posted on their webpage on Monday, July 20. This form includes detailed information regarding learning options being offered as they reopen.

You should complete one form for each child in your household, according to officials.

If internet access is an issue, schools will offer paper copies and a drop box available at each school.

All forms must be submitted by Friday. July 31. If you do not submit a form, you will be contacted directly by your child’s school.

Boyd County Schools say they are still waiting on further guidance for preschool students.

The superintendent says he encourages you to assist your child in allowing them to be comfortable with wearing a face covering, washing their hands and following all of the Centers for Disease Control and KY Department of Public Health Guidelines.

