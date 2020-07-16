Cabell County Schools present three back-to-school options

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Schools officials are meeting Thursday evening to consider how a return to school will look later this year in the face of COVID-19.

Families will need to choose one of three options for their children: all remote learning, a blend of remote and in-person classes, and in-person classes five days a week.

These options, however, aren't necessarily going to be available on Sept. 8, the first day of school.

School officials say all options will only be available on the first day of school if the board determines it is safe to hold any in-person classes. They say that decision won’t be made until closer to September and will be based on COVID-19 cases, guidance from the state and health officials.

Students and staff who report to school will be monitored daily, including through temperature checks.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.