Charleston Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three staff members of the Charleston Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has started contact tracing and identifying people that these individuals may have come in contact with.

CPD says it has been in contact with the Health Department to discuss proper protocol for employees who may have been in contact with the positive employees and quarantine procedures.

“I am happy to report that all positive individuals are at home and doing well with few symptoms at this time,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Thank you to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for setting up a mobile testing site for all members of the Charleston Police Department and their families.”

All operations in the Charleston Police Department will continue to operate as normal.

