COVID-19 death reported in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 84-year-old man has passed away from coronavirus complications, according to the Cabell County Health Department.

The health department says no further information will be released.

Health officials said Thursday that the reported death is a ‘solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease.’

The health department strongly encourages everyone to wear a facial coverings, social distance and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

The health department is operating a call center to address general questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. That number is 304-526-6544.

