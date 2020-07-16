COVID-19 KY | 413 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s governor reemphasized the need for everyone in the commonwealth to wear a face covering when in public or in close quarters with non-immediate family members Thursday as he announced 413 new COVID-19 cases.

As of 4 p.m., Gov. Beshear said there were at least 21,083 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

“Our new cases come from all types of counties. And remember, deaths follow cases.”

Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced that a record of kids under five were diagnosed with the virus.

Five new deaths have been added to the state’s total, bringing it to 650 Kentuckians.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 507,197 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.38%. At least 5,500 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

