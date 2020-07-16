COVID-19 W.Va. | new virus-related death reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new coronavirus death has been confirmed in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, an 84-year-old man from the county has passed away from the virus.

As of 10:00 a.m., officials say there have been 218,249 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,591 total cases and 99 deaths.

1,460 cases are still considered active in the state.

2,999 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (532/19), Boone (49/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (30/1), Cabell (201/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (92/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (133/1), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (254/5), Kanawha (447/11), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (14/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (115/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (36/2), Monongalia (629/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (159/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (87/21), Putnam (93/1), Raleigh (83/3), Randolph (193/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (24/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (138/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (187/9), Wyoming (7/0).

