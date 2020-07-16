Advertisement

Darius Stills Named Big 12 Pre-Season Defensive Player Of The Year

Defensive lineman is sole WVU representative on 1st team
Jul. 16, 2020
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WVU senior defensive lineman Darius Stills received another July honor as he was named the Big 12 Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The conference made the announcement Thursday afternoon. He was also a member of the 14 player defensive team selected by the media. Oklahoma State running back Chubb Hubbard won the offensive award. Stills is the 3rd WVU player to earn this honor since they joined the conference 8 years ago. Quarterback’s Geno Smith and Will Grier previously won it. Back in 2019, Stills totaled 47 tackles, 7 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for losses. Stills was the only Mountaineer player selected for the preseason offensive and defensive teams.

OFFENSE

QB Sam Ehlinger Texas

RB Pooka Williams Jr. Kansas

RB Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State

FB Nick Lenners Kansas State

WR Andrew Parchment Kansas

WR Charleston Rambo Oklahoma

WR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State

TE Charlie Kolar Iowa State   

OL Creed Humphrey Oklahoma

OL Adrian Ealy Oklahoma

OL Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State

OL Samuel Cosmi Texas

OL Jack Anderson Texas Tech

PK Gabe Brkic Oklahoma

KR/PR Joshua Youngblood Kansas State

DEFENSE

DL JaQuan Bailey Iowa State

DL Wyatt Hubert Kansas State

DL Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma

DL Eli Howard Texas Tech

DL Darius Stills West VirginiaS

LB Terrel Bernard Baylor

LB Garret Wallow TCU

LB Joseph Ossai Texas

DB Greg Eisworth Iowa State

DB Kolby Harvell-Peel Oklahoma State

DB Trevon Moehrig TCU

DB DShawn Jamison Texas

DB Caden Sterns Texas

P Austin McNamara Texas Tech

