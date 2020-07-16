Darius Stills Named Big 12 Pre-Season Defensive Player Of The Year
Defensive lineman is sole WVU representative on 1st team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WVU senior defensive lineman Darius Stills received another July honor as he was named the Big 12 Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The conference made the announcement Thursday afternoon. He was also a member of the 14 player defensive team selected by the media. Oklahoma State running back Chubb Hubbard won the offensive award. Stills is the 3rd WVU player to earn this honor since they joined the conference 8 years ago. Quarterback’s Geno Smith and Will Grier previously won it. Back in 2019, Stills totaled 47 tackles, 7 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for losses. Stills was the only Mountaineer player selected for the preseason offensive and defensive teams.
OFFENSE
QB Sam Ehlinger Texas
RB Pooka Williams Jr. Kansas
RB Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State
FB Nick Lenners Kansas State
WR Andrew Parchment Kansas
WR Charleston Rambo Oklahoma
WR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State
TE Charlie Kolar Iowa State
OL Creed Humphrey Oklahoma
OL Adrian Ealy Oklahoma
OL Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State
OL Samuel Cosmi Texas
OL Jack Anderson Texas Tech
PK Gabe Brkic Oklahoma
KR/PR Joshua Youngblood Kansas State
DEFENSE
DL JaQuan Bailey Iowa State
DL Wyatt Hubert Kansas State
DL Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma
DL Eli Howard Texas Tech
DL Darius Stills West VirginiaS
LB Terrel Bernard Baylor
LB Garret Wallow TCU
LB Joseph Ossai Texas
DB Greg Eisworth Iowa State
DB Kolby Harvell-Peel Oklahoma State
DB Trevon Moehrig TCU
DB DShawn Jamison Texas
DB Caden Sterns Texas
P Austin McNamara Texas Tech
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.