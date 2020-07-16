Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Heat stays as humidity, storm chances return

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new heatwave is now underway, and afternoon temperatures will continue to soar to the 90s in the days ahead. However, higher humidity and a daily risk for scattered showers and storms both return to the picture as well.

Thursday morning starts with temperatures in the mid 70s. A stray shower is possible, otherwise expect a decent amount of sunshine with just a few clouds.

Thursday afternoon will be hot and humid as highs rise to the mid 90s. With the increased humidity, temperatures will feel closer to 100 degrees during the hottest part of the day. This will be offset somewhat by a stiff breeze. There is also the potential for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the strongest storms will contain heavy rain and gusty winds.

A scattered storm risk will continue Thursday night into Friday morning as lows fall to near 70 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Patchy fog is possible.

Friday will see scattered showers and storms, mainly during the morning hours, followed by sunshine for the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s.

Hazy, hot, and humid conditions will be firmly in place for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday see highs in the mid 90s with heat indices (“feels like” temperatures) around 100 degrees. A mix of clouds and sun is expected but with a continued risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The trend persists Monday and Tuesday: hazy, hot, and humid with highs in the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible both days under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday brings a bit better storm risk with high temperatures nearer to the 90-degree mark.

